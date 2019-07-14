Breaking: Nine people killed in plane crash in Sweden

Local news sites reported that the plane had taken off from Umea airport shortly after 1.30pm

Nine people have been killed after a plane carrying parachutists crashed into a river in Sweden. It went down near an island outside Umea, on Sweden’s eastern coastline, killing all aboard.

Reports of the crash came in about 2pm, local time. Witnesses said they heard a loud ‘bang’ and heard the plane dip.

Local police told Sweden’s SVT reports of the crash came in about 2pm.

It crashed in the river near thethe island of Storsandskar, which is located about 2km from Umea airport.

A police spokesman said the early reports suggested the plane had gone down in the river in an area south of the airport, on Storsandskar.

source: mirror.co.uk