UK Foreign Affairs Secretary Boris Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson resigned from the U.K. government, tipping Prime Minister Theresa May deeper into crisis and increasing the chances she’ll face a leadership challenge over her Brexit policy.

Johnson, who served as foreign secretary, was the face of the Brexit campaign. His exit sends a strong message to those who voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum that their decision is being betrayed. It’s also just hours since Brexit Secretary David Davis quit as a protest against May’s efforts to keep Britain closely bound to the EU after the split, due in March.

Hardline Brexit backers in the Conservative Party are meeting this afternoon to decide on their strategy. May’s decision to brief Labour lawmakers on her Brexit plan, an apparent effort to try to count on opposition votes if her own side lets her down, has infuriated euroskeptic Tories.

