US military transport plane crashes (videos)

A military cargo plane has crashed in Savannah, Georgia, off a highway near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

It is unclear at this time how many people were on board and if there are any injuries or deaths when the plane crashed around 11:30am local time, the Savannah Fire Department said. Chatham Emergency Management said the crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 21 and Crossgate Road. There has been no impact to airport operations at this time, authorities confirmed via Twitter. Some reports speak of two deaths.

Roads surrounding the scene have been closed and the public is advised to stay away from the area as large plumes of smoke are being released from the crashed plane. It is not yet known what kind of cargo the plane was carrying or the path on which the flight was travelling at the time.

The plane belonged to the US Air Force’s Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah. Public affairs personnel confirmed the crash but have not responded immediately to a request for more details.

source: independent.co.uk