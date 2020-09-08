Budenholzer unsure over Giannis availability after ‘hearts just stopped for a second’

“He’ll get treatment through the night and we’ll just see how he does over the next 24-48 hours”

Mike Budenholzer was unsure if Giannis Antetokounmpo would be fit for Game 5 against the Miami Heat, but the Milwaukee Bucks head coach’s heart stopped when the star hurt his ankle.

Antetokounmpo left Sunday’s 118-115 overtime victory in the second quarter after re-injuring his ankle in the NBA playoffs.

The reigning MVP had posted 19 points in less than 12 minutes before Khris Middleton inspired the Bucks with 36 points as they stayed alive in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

But there is no guarantee Antetokounmpo will be back for Game 5 on Tuesday, with the Heat still leading 3-1 at Walt Disney World Resort.

“As far as for Game 5, they’re evaluating him now,” Bucks Budenholzer told a news conference.

“He’ll get treatment through the night and we’ll just see how he does over the next 24-48 hours and no, there was no consideration about him coming back today.”

While it was Middleton who ended up keeping the top-seeded Bucks alive, Antetokounmpo was in fine form before his injury.

Budenholzer praised Antetokounmpo and said the injury was a scary moment for the Bucks.

