Bulgaria, Greece “to work actively together” on migration and asylum issues

The importance of the trilateral co-operation with Turkey were also emphasized

As frontline countries, Bulgaria and Greece face common challenges related to increased migration pressure. They must join forces not only at the bilateral level, but also within the European Union, in order to pay due attention to the Eastern Mediterranean.

This must also be done in close co-operation with Turkey.

This was the common view expressed by Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Mladen Marinov and the Minister of Migration Policy of Greece, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, during talks in Sofia on September 20, the Interior Ministry said.

The two praised bilateral co-operation in the field of home affairs and migration and asylum.

There was a willingness to upgrade and expand existing co-operation in order to tackle common challenges – cross-border crime, illegal migration, trafficking in human beings, and smuggling of goods.

