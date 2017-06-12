Cheating wife caught by in-laws (video)

A cheating wife was left red-faced when her in-laws stormed her flat to find her secret lover stashed under the bed.

The woman, only known as Mayra, was apparently ambushed by her mother-in-law and her husband’s relatives while she was home alone with the man.

Dramatic footage captured in Becerril, Colombia, shows a nervous Mayra as she lets her in-laws into the flat and asks them: “Why did not you call me? And why do you want to come in now?”

But her husband’s suspicious mum, her father-in-law and one of her sisters-in-law push past her and begin searching the home.

As she records the scene on her smartphone , the mum-in-law marches from room to room asking: “Where do you have him?”

And when she gets to the bedroom, she pushes the bed to one side and Mayra’s lover emerges from underneath.

The mum-in-law says: “Look at this – you are here.”

She continues: “Get out, let him get out.”

source: mirror.co.uk