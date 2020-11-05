Chinese engineers make bizarre spherical tank! (video)

Chinese engineers managed to make a replica of a spherical tank, designed by the Soviets but ultimately never used.

The cost of the tank was nearly $ 26,000, which they claim is fully functional and …with the capacity to accommodate up to three people.

The only difference compared to the original is that it cannot fire any shells.

This model was not the only one designed by the Soviets, as the first tank with this shape was created in Russia in 1915!

During World War II some tests were carried out, but, in the end, its production was scrapped.

