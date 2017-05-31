Coeure: A deal on Greek debt must be reached on June 15

French central banker and member of the European Central Bank (ECB), Benoit Coeure stated that a detailed and clear package of measures regarding the Greek debt was a necessity for the ECB to consider buying state bonds. Speaking at the Economist forum in Frankfurt, Thursday, Mr. Coere made it clear that he would not cave in to any political pressure on the issue, adding that dispelling uncertainty over the sustainability of the Greek debt was key in restoring trust in the Greek economy. “We can agree that uncertainty and the high debt have generally undermined confidence in the Greek economy and in the financial sector”, the central banker said. Mr. Coeure underlined that efforts to solve the Greek debt problem were ongoing, adding that he believed it was important to reach a deal on the matter at the next EuroGroup on June 15. Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reportedly took the stage after Mr. Coeure and purportedly said the Greece had implemented all her obligations and was now demanding specific measures regarding debt relief by its partners.