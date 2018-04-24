Commissioner Hahn: Greece-FYROM name dispute might be over within next 2 weeks

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn estimated a solution on the name dispute between Greece and FYROM would be reached within the next two weeks. Addressing the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, Mr Hahn expressed his optimism for a solution. “On the name issue, I am optimistic that in the next two weeks there will be a solution, or even an agreement that paves the way for the start of negotiations with FYROM. I think everyone agrees that this would be useful for the country, for its society and for the wider region of the Western Balkans”.

The Commissioner criticised Turkey saying that he was concerned that it was seriously drifting away from the European Union on issues related to state rule of law and fundamental human rights, and calling on Turkey to reverse its course.