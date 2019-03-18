Conor McGregor to retire from Mixed Martial Arts

The athlete, who started his MMA career in 2008, became the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight Champ in 2015 and UFC Lightweight Champion in 2016, holding both titles simultaneously.

Conor McGregor announced on Twitter Monday that he has decided to leave MMA.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”, the fighter said.

The former two-division champion didn’t specify, however, if he is aiming to take part in other sports, including boxing.

McGregor previously announced his retirement in April 2016, however, he returned to MMA just four months later in order to fight Nate Diaz in Las Vegas.

At the moment, the athlete is 9th in official UFC pound-for-pound rankings, with a total of 21 wins and 4 loses in MMA bouts. His match with Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 became one of the most viewed events in MMA history.

Source: sputniknews