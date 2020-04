The total number in Greece now stands at 130

Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras announced the total number of cases of the coronavirus in Greece stood at 2,490 so far, while another 27 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, with five recorded deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths from COVID-19 disease in Greece now stands at 130.

In addition, 48 of patients were being treated in the ICU.