Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 55 new confirmed cases, with the deaths reaching 125, during his daily briefing of the press on the spread of the disease on Thursday.

As he said, 52 patients were being treated in ICUs, while there were a total of 2,463 confirmed cases.

He added that 59,241 people had been tested so far, stressing that it was not time to be complacent and urged for vigilance.