Coronavirus: North Korea continues to insist it has no cases of COVID-19

“There is no report of a COVID-19 case. There are 509 people in quarantine – two foreigners and 507 nationals”

North Korea continues to report no coronavirus cases but doubts have been cast on whether the infection has failed to reach the country.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) representative to North Korea told Reuters that fewer than 1,000 people in the country have been tested but a number of its citizens are in quarantine.

South Korea, by contrast, has reported 10,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, and has been praised for how it handled its epidemic.

“As of 2 April, 709 people – 11 foreigners and 698 nationals – have been tested for COVID-19,” said Dr Edwin Salvador, the WHO representative to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

