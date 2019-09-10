Counter-terrorism unit takes control of Leros missing military equipment

According to initial reports, RPGs and ammunition were stolen

A counter-terrorism unit has been brought in to investigate an incident of missing military equipment at a navy base on the island of Leros.

The unit arrived upon the official request of the Navy General Staff as the incident is regarded as being of particular seriousness.

Although it was unclear initially what had gone missing, according to the latest reports, it was revealed that rocket-propelled grenades (RPGS) and ammunition are the equipment missing.

Based on initial investigations, there was no forced entry which leads authorities to suspect a person or persons who had access to the service was involved.

The counter-terrorism unit is questioning the base personnel who had access to the depot for the last two years where the ammunition and anti-tank weapons went missing.