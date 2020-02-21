Countries with the fastest Internet speeds – Where Greece ranks

Greece ranked 56th in the world rankings based on the actual average internet speed that users have, according to the “Global League Rankings”.

Taiwan, Singapore and Jersey top the list of the places with the fastest internet speeds in the world – the UK is at 33rd place and the US at 15th in the ‘Global League’ rankings.

The highest placed European country in the league was the tiny island of Jersey – the average download speed was reported as 67.4Mbps and it would take just 10 seconds to download a movie.

The average download speed in top spot Taiwan is 85 megabits per second and that speed it would take someone just eight seconds to download a high definition movie.

Researchers from WebsiteToolTester studied data submitted by internet users through online speed tests, excluded any with an obvious fault on the line and collated them to create the global ranking.

The average speed for the Earth has gone from about 9Mbps in 2017 to just over 11Mbps in 2019 – which researchers put down to infrastructure improvements.

They also found that 18 of the top 25 countries with the fastest internet speeds were in Europe – with the fastest coming from the tiny island of Jersey – with speeds of 67Mbps – 100 per cent higher than the UK.

more at dailymail.co.uk