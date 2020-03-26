COVID-19 Has Forced 1.4 Billion Students To Stay Home (infographic)

UNESCO has reported that close to 1.4 billion students are being kept out of schools and universities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following infographic shows the scale of the educational disruption with governments all over the world ordering learners to stay at home in a bid to slow the spread of the disease. As of March 23, 2020, 138 countries had ordered national school closures while may more had localised closures.

