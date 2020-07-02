Covid-19 results come back negative on first 250 incoming tourists

There was a total of 6,500 sampling tests taken on July 1

The results for the first 250 Covid-19 tests taken at Heraklion airport to incoming tourists came back negative.

The tests will continue throughout the day on passengers landing in Greek airports across the country. More results from at least 6,500 sampling tests on an equal number of passengers on approximately 235 international flights, are expected to be released.

also read

At least 6,500 Covid-19 sample checks carried out on inbound passengers on July 1

Tucker Carlson records highest-rated program in Cable News History