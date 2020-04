Now the total number of lives lost in Greece by the coronavirus is 62.

Earlier, Sotiris Tsiodras had announced that 59 people had died from the pandemic in Greece.

At the same time, as the spokesman of the Ministry of Health said in the briefing, another 99 cases have been confirmed in our country, with the total number reaching 1613.

Mr Tsiodras announced that 335 of the cases were related to a trip abroad, while 563 were related to other confirmed cases.