Cristiano Ronaldo in romantic mood in Greece (photos-video)

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying the sun and sea in Greece with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. She uploaded some intimate moments with the Portuguese footballer on her Instagram profile during their stay at the Costa Navarino resort in Messinia.

After his nation was knocked out of the World Cup and amid persistent rumours of a move to Italian champions Juventus, the famous footballer chose to come to Greece and enjoy some moments of relaxation. He arrived by private plane at the airport of Kalamata in the Peloponesse, before boarding a helicopter directly to the Costa Navarino resort. It is the second year in a row that the Real Madrid star picked Greece, and in particular, Messinia after his visit in June 2017.