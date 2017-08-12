Cyprus President to meet with Egyptian counterpart & Greek Premier in Nicosia in November

The three heads of state will discuss the latest regional developments, economic & political cooperation between the three countries

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a trilateral summit to take place in Nicosia in November, Cyprus`s Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulidis told Ahram Al-Arabi magazine on Thursday.

According to a news story that it was circulated on the website of ahramonline, the Cypriot Foreign Minister said in an interview with Ahram Al-Arabi that the three heads of state will discuss the latest regional developments as well as economic and political cooperation between the three countries.

Minister Kasoulidis said the upcoming summit in Nicosia would be the fifth tripartite meeting between Sisi, Anastasiades and Tsipras.

