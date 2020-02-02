David Schwimmer: “I’d jump at the chance to play James Bond – but I’d make it a comedy”

The Friends actor, 53, plays an NSA agent sent to liaise with GCHQ in Intelligence, a Sky One comedy

David Schwimmer has admitted he would “jump at the chance” to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond – though he believes he would turn the spy franchise into a “ridiculous comedy.”

When asked by GQ Hype whether he would be keen to step into Craig’s shoes after he steps down from playing 007, he replied: “If I were offered to play James Bond – which will never happen in a million years – of course I would jump at the chance.”

He added: “It would be a really ridiculous comedy.”

