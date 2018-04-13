David Schwimmer is now in charge of the London Stock Exchange and everyone is making the same joke!

Now, that would be original…

The London Stock Exchange has named its new chief executive officer, with the appointment raising eyebrows for one hilarious reason.

After a 20 year career at Goldman Sachs, David Schwimmer will replace outgoing CEO Xavier Rolet.

But doesn’t that name sound just the tiniest bit familiar?

To those of us who spend more time watching Netflix than the stock market, the most well-known David Schwimmer is the actor who plays Ross Geller in Friends.

This has caused some confusion, with some assuming that Schwimmer had pursued a career in finance after the hit show ended in 2004.

 

Others made light of the comparison.

 

 

We’re pretty devastated that we won’t be seeing “Unagi” on the stock exchange floor any time soon.

