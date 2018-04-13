David Schwimmer is now in charge of the London Stock Exchange and everyone is making the same joke!

Now, that would be original…

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else?

The London Stock Exchange has named its new chief executive officer, with the appointment raising eyebrows for one hilarious reason.

After a 20 year career at Goldman Sachs, David Schwimmer will replace outgoing CEO Xavier Rolet.

But doesn’t that name sound just the tiniest bit familiar?

To those of us who spend more time watching Netflix than the stock market, the most well-known David Schwimmer is the actor who plays Ross Geller in Friends.

This has caused some confusion, with some assuming that Schwimmer had pursued a career in finance after the hit show ended in 2004.

LSE names David Schwimmer its new CEO. pic.twitter.com/4DkNXZvXfa — Emma Haslett (@emmahaslett) April 13, 2018

London Stock Exchange Group names David Schwimmer as new chief – Sky News https://t.co/bifFtqvulv pic.twitter.com/PjkSwvDAUT — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) April 13, 2018

Others made light of the comparison.

#BREAKING LSE Group Names David Schwimmer as CEO No, not that one… pic.twitter.com/28GjOo42P2 — Peter Hoskins (@PeterHoskinsTV) April 13, 2018

Breaking: Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer named ceo of London Stock Exchange Sadly, not this David Schwimmer… pic.twitter.com/vwbt2V7Mwh — Hannah Murphy (@MsHannahMurphy) April 13, 2018

The London Stock Exchange just hired David Schwimmer from Goldman Sachs to be its new CEO.

Probably because the City of London post-Brexit will need a PR person who’s used to pretending everything’s ok… https://t.co/pmsa0v3zgs pic.twitter.com/bgaTRHZ3be — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) April 13, 2018

We’re pretty devastated that we won’t be seeing “Unagi” on the stock exchange floor any time soon.

Source: indy100