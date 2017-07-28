Deadly knife attack in Hamburg supermarket

Hamburg police are reporting that one person has been killed and several injured

They announced the assault on Twitter: “Barmbek: An assailant has attacked and injured several people in a supermarket. One person has died. Suspect has been arrested.”

The police said they did not yet know the reason behind the attack or have any more precise information on the number of people injured. The also reported that streets would be closed off and asked people to steer clear of the area.

In a press statement, a police spokesperson said that the suspect had entered the supermarket and suddenly began stabbing customers before fleeing the building. Bystanders followed the suspect and alerted the police, who arrested the man shortly thereafter in a nearby street.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The supermarket where the attack took place is located in Barmbek, a northeast neighborhood in the northern port city of Hamburg.

