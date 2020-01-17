Deaf man sues PornHub for lack of subtitles in videos

The man says the porn site violates the rights of deaf and hearing impaired

A deaf man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a popular adult video website for alleged rights violations because he says it doesn’t provide closed captioning on its videos.

Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub, which hosts millions of adult videos, claiming the site’s lack of subtitles violates the rights of deaf and hearing impaired under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas of “employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services,” according to the U.S. Department of Labour.

Suris argues that the deaf and hearing impaired can’t understand the audio portions of the videos on the site, thus denying them similar access to the content, according to TMZ.

