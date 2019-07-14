Delivery of Russian S-400 system to Turkey continues (photos)

Russia continued the delivery of the S-440 missile system to Turkey, as a new cargo of parts of the anti-aircraft battery arrived on Sunday to a base of the Turkish Air Force near the capital, Ankara.

According to information from the Turkish Ministry of Defence on Twitter, the seventh cargo plane has already landed at Murted Airport, while the fifth and sixth-day cargo aircraft had preceded.

On Friday, Turkey received the first three S-400 cargoes and the fourth load on Saturday, defying threats of sanctions levelled by the US.

It is unclear when the anti-aircraft system will be installed and when it will be operational.