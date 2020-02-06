Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in Malta

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Malta on Wednesday, where he met with Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo while he was also received by Malta’s President and former Foreign Minister George Vella.

With his Maltese counterpart, the Greek Foreign Minister discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, immigration and regional developments, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on twitter.

Extended talks and a working lunch followed.

During his meeting with Maltese President George Vella, Nikos Dendias explained the Greek Government’s position that the Memoranda between Turkey and the government of Tripoli destabilize the region and in no way facilitate the process of finding common ground for resolving the Libyan crisis.

