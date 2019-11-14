‘Diversity Gaffe’: Richard Branson apologises for appearing in a photo with white people

Richard Branson issued a public apology on Tuesday for appearing in a photograph with white people in South Africa.

“The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday’s choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity,” Branson tweeted. “Apologies. I hope you will take a look at my blog which does far better justice to the amazing work of the Centre and its team.”

The billionaire tycoon said he was sorry after being challenged over having “so many white people” in an image he tweeted.

Branson acknowledged the image, used to accompany a tweet, “clearly lacked diversity”.

The billionaire Virgin Group boss had faced criticism over the picture he used to mark the launch of the new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship.

In the tweet, which has now been removed, Sir Richard said: “Wonderful to be in South Africa to help launch the new Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship. We aim to become the heart of entrepreneurship for Southern Africa.”

source news.sky.com