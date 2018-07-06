Dog cloned record 49 times! (video)

Scientists have created 49 genetically-identical dogs based on genes from the tiny Chihuahua

The smallest dog on the planet has been cloned a record-breaking 49 times – making her a two-time world record holder.

Scientists have created 49 genetically-identical dogs based on genes from the tiny Chihuahua, known as ‘Miracle Milly’.

The six-year-old pup was replicated by scientists hoping to unearth the genetic code behind her tiny stature.

‘Miracle Milly’ purportedly weighed less than an ounce at birth, and could curl up inside the head of a teaspoon, leading vets to speculate she would not survive.

