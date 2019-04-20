Dogs can sniff out cancer, study reveals (video)

Dog’s sense of smell is 10,000 times more accurate than a human’s

A new study published in April at the 2019 Experimental Biology conference in Orlando, Fla., reveals that blood-sniffing dogs may become the latest frontier in cancer detection.

Thanks to their unfathomably keen sense of smell — which is 10,000 times more accurate than a human’s — dogs in the lab were able to pick-out blood samples from cancer patients with 97 percent accuracy.

The results could lead to canine detection as a low-cost, non-invasive approach to cancer screening and perhaps other diseases, says Heather Junqueira, lead researcher on the study.

“Previous studies leveraging canines in the cancer detection space have yielded accuracy rates of up to 99 percent,” Junqueira tells The Post, who says dogs may also be able to detect cancer earlier than other traditional exams.

