Donald Trump: I am a very stable genius (video)

He said his tweets would be consistent with his agreement at NATO Summit

Donald Trump has backed down over threats to pull the US out of Nato after other leaders agreed to increase defence spending “like they never have before”.

The US president described himself as a “very stable genius” for securing agreements for extra cash after years of the burden falling on America.

After congratulating a Croatian journalist on his national team’s advance into the World Cup final, Mr Trump said he would not tweet something contrary to what he had agreed in the Summit, saying he was a very “stable genius”.

At that point, some chuckles and laughter could be heard in the room.