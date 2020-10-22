Drunk crew of Russian Army BMP-3 AIFV…invade into the airport in Volgograd (hilarious video)

Don’t drink and drive. You must have heard that for sure.

Apparently, though, these Russian soldiers have never heard of that or they didn’t quite understand the meaning of it.

So, after heavy drinking they decided to go for a ride. But instead of taking a car, they took whatever was closer to them and that was an BMP-3 Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicle (AIFV).

Their ride ended up somewhere inside the Volgograd airport after tearing down the wall of its perimeter…

The incident was shooted via surveillance camera and it was released on telegram of “112 channel”.