Eat, Pray, Wash: Behaviour Change After COVID-19

How have U.S. residents adjusted their behaviour after the COVID-19 outbreak? The most common thing to do is to wash one’s hands or sanitise them more often – definitely a move in the right direction by 85 percent of Americans.

61 percent of respondents said they had practiced social distancing in the last seven days. Since the survey by the University of Southern California was carried out between March 10 and 12, that number is likely higher as of today.

50 percent of people said they had prayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 22 percent said they had stocked up on food and water. The facemask, which has become a symbol of the global outbreak, had only been utilised by 7 percent of Americans.

