EC President Juncker extends hand of help to Greek PM Tsipras over fire disaster

The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker conveyed his grief to Greek PM Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday morning over the fires during a phone call, pledging aid to Greece in this time of crisis.

According to the sources from the Greek PM’s office, Juncker expressed his grief for the dozens of dead during the fires in East Attica, vowing the Commission would aid Greece in every possible way.

Juncker pointed out the Commission would stand by Greece and noted it would allocate the necessary resources to address the emergency situation caused by the fires, the Prime Minister’s press office said.