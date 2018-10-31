Eerie 800-year-old masks discoverd in Peru (video)

The eerie masks were made of wood and had black faces

Nineteen mysterious masked, wooden statues were uncovered by archaeologists in the Chan Chan Archaeological Complex near Trujillo on northern Peru’s desert coast.

The sculptures, each about 70 cm tall, and some dating back more than 800 years, were found in corridors in the walled complex of Utzh An in Chan Chan, Peru’s El Comercio reported.

Located near the Pacific coast city of Trujillo, Chan Chan was the capital of the Chimú civilization, which lasted from A.D. 850 to around 1470, according to SmithsonianMag.com.

During its heyday, it was the largest city in the Americas and the largest adobe city on Earth. Chan Chan has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1986.

more at geek.com