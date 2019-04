Investigators believe that most likely cause of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire was an electrical short-circuit, a French judicial police official said Thursday.

The landmark Gothic cathedral, dating back to the 12th century, caught flames on Monday evening. The building was heavily damaged in the blaze and two-thirds of the cathedral’s wooden roof were destroyed in the fire. The main spire and clock collapsed, but the two main towers were saved.

source: sputniknews.com