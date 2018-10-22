ELSTAT: The Greek debt is 176,1% of GDP…

The primary surplus of 2017 is marginally lower, according to ELSTAT’s latest data.

ELSTAT revised the primary surplus of 2017 to 3,9% of GDP (against 4% of GDP in April).

It should be noted that in the updated data that ELSTAT announced, the primary surplus is calculated differently from the calculation method in the Memoranda and the enhanced supervision. Under the terms of the 3rd MoU, the primary surplus was estimated at 4,24% of GDP in April.

According to the data, Greece’s debt is at 176,1% of GDP. In absolute figures it is 317,4 billion Euros.