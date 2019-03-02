Emily Ratajkowski and millionaire husband pay zero rent for $5,000-month NYC loft (photos)

Emily Ratajkowski is worth an estimated $6 million, and her husband, movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, is worth roughly another $12 million.

Together, they pay exactly zero dollars on their $5,000-per-month loft apartment in Manhattan.

The New York Post revealed the legal loophole that allows the high-powered couple to stay in the NoHo apartment without paying any rent. The report explained that they have lived in the loft at 49 Bleecker Street for the last two years without paying their landlord due to something known as the Loft Law, which allows artists to stay in commercial loft space for free if certain conditions are not met.

Having relieved herself of the stressful hassle associated with getting rent on time, allows the sexy model to focus on the more serious and pressing things in life like freely prancing around and sharing semi and totally naked photos on her social media with followers.

