EMPs nominate Tsipras & Zaev for Nobel Peace Prize

According to reports from Al Jazeera Balkans the leaders of three parliamentary groups, namely the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Greens and United European Left-Nordic Green Left (GUE-NGL), nominated the Prime Ministers of Greece and FYROM Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The parliaments of both countries ratified the Prespa agreement.

The Government of the Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia (FYROM) is now expected to notify all international organizations about the change of its constitutional name to the “Republic of North Macedonia”.

According to those who nominated the two leaders, the agreement is “a model for peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue and mutual compromise”.