Erdogan: “National mobilization” against “Dollar and Euro Terror Organization” (DETO)!

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a quite disturbing and peculiar statement: He called for a “national mobilization” against “Dollar and Euro Terror Organization” (DETO). It is still unclear what the Turkish President has in his mind, but it certainly does not sound nice…

Bankers, foreign exchange bureaus as well as diplomats seem perplexed and with the negative performances of the Turkish Lira, this seems as not a very wise move on behalf of Erdogan.

It is not the first time Turkey is attacking the West. Only a few days ago the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Çavuşoglu called the USA an ally not worthy of trust because they are “a terror supporter county”…