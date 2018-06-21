ESM annual report: Greece should implement cuts in pensions and tax threshold now!

Related

The fiscal targets in Greece were also achieved through higher cuts in public investment, the European Stability Mechanism points out in its Annual Report shortly before the Eurogroup meeting.

After the European Commission’s Compliance Report, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Annual Report for 2017, which was published Thursday morning at the Annual Executive Meeting ESM Managers in Luxembourg, also urged Greece to immediately implement the necessary measures for the reduction of pensions and the lowering of the tax-free threshold sending a clear message to the embattled country.

From the ESM Annual Report:

Greece returned to financial markets in 2017, supported

by economic growth and successful reform

implementation under the second and third reviews

of the ESM programme. Despite strengthened market

confidence, the Greek economy faces a difficult

economic and financial environment. Greece

must address remaining challenges before the programme

concludes to ensure that it can build upon

its significant programme achievements in the post programme

period.

In 2017, Greece made substantial progress in implementing

reforms under the ESM programme, which

aims at restoring fiscal sustainability, safeguarding

financial stability, boosting growth, competitiveness,

and investment, as well as fostering a modern state

and public administration. The government also continued

clearing arrears using ESM funds and its own

resources, and thereby provided direct support to the

real economy. The officially recorded stock of arrears,

including tax refunds, stood at €3.3 billion at the end

of 2017, the lowest level since December 2014.

