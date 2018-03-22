EU condemns illegal actions of Turkey in Aegean Sea

Draft statement will express solidarity with Cyprus and Greece

The EU will strongly condemn Turkey’s “illegal actions” in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, according to a draft of conclusions for the European Union summit taking place in Brussels on Thursday. The EU leaders are expected to express their full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece, in the draft which has been seen by Bloomberg.

The draft statement will call on Turkey to respect the sovereignty of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and International Law.”

