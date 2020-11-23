EU expects Turkey to de-escalate tensions in Eastern Mediterranean

The EEAS spokesperson said all options are on the table if Turkey does not comply

The EU expects a de-escalation on the part of Turkey, Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS) told reporters during a regular press briefing.

“The EU was very clear in its expectations. The EU expects de-escalation,” said Peter Stano, when asked about the meetings of the representative of the Turkish presidency in Brussels. As he said, European positions were also conveyed to Ibrahim Kalin.

“EU leaders will meet again in December to review what has been done on the part of Turkey and to re-evaluate whether the EU will move towards a positive agenda and engage in constructive dialogue or whether all other options will be explored as underlined in the conclusions of the October European Council “, Mr. Stano pointed out, emphasising the EU solidarity in Greece and Cyprus.

also read

Greek state to support Aegean airlines with €120 million

Plenty of fish ‘land’ in Amfilochia (amazing video)