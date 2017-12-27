EU planning to create pan-European Olympic team

The EU is examining the prospect of creating an EU Olympic team as part of its efforts to speed up the integration process. At least this what Britain’s UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge claimed. He said the suggestion of a team comprising EU members was the subject of “serious” debate behind closed doors in Brussels and Strasbourg. Mr. Etheridge said the move was out the latest attempt by EU leaders to “destroy national identity”. He said: “There have been quite a lot of conversations about it among other MEPs and it was being taken quite seriously by some of them.

“They were using the word solidarity, which tends to be a code for an even closer union. The secret discussions have only been held informally so far and no official approach has been made to tournament organisers, The Telegraph reported. News of trying to bring the bloc’s members together for the world’s biggest sporting event comes at the end of a year where key Brussels figures have launched plans for a much tighter union.

European Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker and French leader Emmanuel Macron have led the charge, with proposals for a joint budget and EU army.

source: express.co.uk