EU Summit Thriller: Merkel, Macron, Mitsotakis & Anastasiadis meeting as Greece rejects first draft decision

Macron asked for solidarity to Greece & Cyprus

“Solidarity to Greece and Cyprus, and here I want to be absolutely clear, is non-negotiable”, is what the French President Emmanuel Macron stated before the attending the European Summit.

“When a Member State of the European Union is attacked or threatened when its territorial waters are not respected, it is the duty of Europeans to show solidarity. And we will reiterate our support for Greece and Cyprus”, he added.

“For me, these two cases (Greece and Cyprus) are emblematic, of how a strict, but also realistic neighborhood policy should be redesigned by the European Union, which should never compromise on issues of sovereignty, on issues values ​​and law and to seek, with realism and determination, to start a constructive dialogue”, said the French president.

“The draft of the Summit allows us to move clearly towards a Europe that considers itself a geostrategic force, that is rebuilding its industrial and technological independence”, Macron concluded.

Merkel: The relationship with Turkey is complicated, but we want a constructive relationship with it

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as expected, opposed the imposition of sanctions to Turkey when she arrived at the EU summit.

“I will point out that our relationship with Turkey is of course complex and that the European Union shows great interest in developing a truly constructive relationship with it, despite all the difficulties”, Merkel said. “We are partners in NATO and we depend on each other in terms of immigration tactics and the support we provide to Turkey in dealing with the many refugee flows it undertakes to manage”.

Merkel added that “of course we have to resolve the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean and for me diplomacy plays a prominent role here”.

Kurtz: We must give a clear answer to Turkey

The Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz stated that the European Union needed to give a clear response to Turkey’s actions, including sanctions.

“The way Turkey treats journalists, dissidents and opposition politicians is intolerable”, the Austrian chancellor said.

He also accused Ankara of using illegal immigrants as a “weapon” against the EU and of drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, which “violates international law”.