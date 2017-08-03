Eurobarometer: The Greeks don’t trust their government (Infographs)

They are also not optimistic about their future

According to the Eurobarometer of spring 2017 that was published on Wednesday, 88% of the Greeks say they does not trust their government, with 98% saying that the economy is totally destroyed.

The Greeks describe their personal future in a very pessimistic way, as they do for the future of the economy as well.

At the same time, they express an almost universal lack of confidence in the government.

In particular, 98% of Greeks state that the economy is in a totally poor state. Similarly, in the question regarding the economic situation of the Greek households, seven out of ten people described it as being quite bad, while 49% say that their personal professional situation is totally bad.

Six out of ten think things will get worse in a year’s time.

(Click to enlarge)

See the survey HERE