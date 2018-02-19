Eurogroup did not approve release of €5.7 billion sub-tranche to Greece

The Eurogroup Ministers did not approve the disbursement of the €5.7 billion sub-tranche to Greece during their meeting in Brussels. The development was expected as the “green light” for the release of the cash will be given by the ESM after Greece implements the remaining two prior actions; the electronic auctions and the Hellenikonn investment project. Greece has two weeks to implements both actions. The Eurogroup was informed of the further progress achieved by Greece in implementing the remaining prior actions under the third review of the programme. Their fulfillment is a precondition for the disbursement of the next tranche of financial assistance available under the programme from the European Stability Mechanism. The group’s new President Mario Centeno said the news from Greece was “outstanding”, adding that government had fulfilled all the prior actions and that it had shown unprecedented ownership of the economic programme. “The ball is in our court”, said the Portuguese economist.