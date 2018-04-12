European Parliament Plenary to discuss detention of two Greek servicemen in Turkish prison

The continued detention of two Greek servicemen in a Turkish prison for straying into its territory illegally will be discussed at the European Parliament’s plenary session, convening from April 16 to 19, according to the preparatory group meeting on Wednesday.

The discussion item is expected to be approved for inclusion in the agenda on Thursday morning by the Europarliament’s presidents.

The proposal came from groups of the Left and the European People’s Party, and was agreed to by other political groups in the Europarliament.

Europarliament vice president and head of SYRIZA Eurodeputies Dimitris Papadimoulis said on the issue that they would “continue efforts to bring the issue to international levels and to pressure Turkey into respecting international law.”

The discussion will be introduced under the title, “The violation of human rights and state of law in the case of two Greek servicemen arrested and detained in Turkey.”

source: AMNA