EU’s frontline states to discuss upcoming EU migration pact

Τhe ministers in charge of handling migration in the frontline states of the European Union, in view of the presentation of the new European Convention on Migration and Asylum, which is expected at the end of May or the first days of June, will hold a video conference on Thursday.

The ministers handling migration in Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Spain and Malta will participate, at the initiative of Greece’s Alternate Minister of Migration and Asylum, Giorgos Koumoutsakos.

According to migration ministry sources, the three points on which the ministers will focus their attention, in order to arrive at a common position in view of the presentation of the new European Pact, are effective solidarity with a fair distribution of asylum seekers among all EU countries and not only the first host countries, the establishment of a common mechanism for the return of those who have been denied asylum to third countries and a coordinated fight against smuggling networks.

The ministers are also expected to discuss the possibility of setting up working groups to process the European Commission’s proposals.

Source: amna