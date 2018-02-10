Ex-Liverpool striker Germain Pennant says he is not a porn star! (photos)

Jermaine Pennant has branded claims that he is a porn star as a “joke.”

Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Pennant is furious after the claims on the front of a national newspaper claiming that he took part in webcam sex sessions with his glamour model wife Alice Goodwin.

But Pennant has angrily hit back and is upset because of the impact it could have on his family life and promised to put the record straight in his forthcoming autobiography.

Pennant, 35, told Mirror Sport: “Calling me a porn star and putting it on the front page of their paper is just a joke.

“The problem is that some people will actually believe that I’m in the porn industry.

