Ex-porn star Julia Alexandratou sentenced to 5 years for tax evasion (photo)

Ex porn star Julia Alexandratou was given a 5-year suspended prison sentence by Greek justice for tax evasion. The three-member appeals felony court ruled she was guilty of submitting a false tax statement with intent to avoid paying taxes. The case started in 2010 when a DVD released by Dimitris Sirinakis, the producer of a porn company, starring Julia Alexandratou and a French adult film actor Ian Scott was launched as a leaked home-made sex tape. The former actress expressed her discontent with the leaked tape claiming it had been done without her consent, prompting the tax services to launch an investigation. The former porn star denied she had a private contract with the production company and had not received any payment for her role. But Sirinakis submitted the contract with Alexandratou worth 150,000 euros to court, proving her involvement in the tape for commercial reasons. The company was acquitted as it was proven it had a legal contract with the model.